Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,375 shares of company stock worth $26,939,160 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $148,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $94,891,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.