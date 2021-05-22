Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $150.37. 2,449,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,209. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,511.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

