Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Position Boosted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,385. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $48.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67.

