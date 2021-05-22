Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

