Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 140,096 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,096 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.43. 642,543 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43.

