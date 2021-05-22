Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 15,539 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 110,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 281,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000.

BSV remained flat at $$82.34 during trading on Friday. 2,318,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,191. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

