Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.