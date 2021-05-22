Financial Comparison: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) versus Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bank and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $325.35 million 3.90 $80.36 million $2.55 16.15 Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 3.80 $309.79 million $0.92 15.62

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33% Valley National Bancorp 20.63% 8.85% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Bank and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Valley National Bancorp 1 3 3 0 2.29

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.49%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.96, suggesting a potential downside of 23.74%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. National Bank pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

National Bank beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through a network of 89 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 128 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory and trust services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 226 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

