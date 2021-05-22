Financial Review: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% Terreno Realty 44.26% 5.20% 3.83%

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Comstock Holding Companies and Terreno Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Terreno Realty 0 2 6 0 2.75

Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Terreno Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 2.13 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Terreno Realty $171.02 million 25.85 $55.52 million $1.38 46.05

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Comstock Holding Companies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the ÂCodeÂ), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.