Financial Survey: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) versus Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Rubius Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 44.95 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -8.18 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$163.46 million ($2.08) -12.60

MeiraGTx has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Rubius Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MeiraGTx and Rubius Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 135.73%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -77.33% -49.05%

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Rubius Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

