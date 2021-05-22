FinServ Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FSRV)

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,813 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,406% compared to the typical daily volume of 232 call options.

Shares of FSRV stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73. FinServ Acquisition has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $19.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About FinServ Acquisition

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

