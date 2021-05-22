First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $161,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $850.77 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $901.17. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $852.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

