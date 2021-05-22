First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.36. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FGBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. 12,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.