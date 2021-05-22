First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

