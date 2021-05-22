First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 1,457 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of IAA worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in IAA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IAA by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $83,360,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

IAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.13. 961,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,979. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $35.87 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

