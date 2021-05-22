First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 9,756 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in IDACORP by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:IDA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

