First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 17,807 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.43.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $348.43. 316,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.06. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $239.68 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.