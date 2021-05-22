First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,750 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 61.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $135.79. 163,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 156.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

