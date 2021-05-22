First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,509 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.89. 190,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $211.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

