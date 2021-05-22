First National Bank of Omaha Sells 624 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.41%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

