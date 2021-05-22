First National Trust Co Acquires 141 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.37. 5,431,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

