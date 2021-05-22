First National Trust Co Acquires 8,967 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First National Trust Co grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

