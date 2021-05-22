First National Trust Co Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 28.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 605,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

