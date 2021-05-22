First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. 1,354,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,503. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

