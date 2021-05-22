First National Trust Co Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $488.07. 1,568,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average of $480.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.