First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FM. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.14.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM traded down C$0.71 on Friday, hitting C$27.34. 1,743,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The stock has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a PE ratio of 650.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.22.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3048007 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.