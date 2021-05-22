First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of FSD stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

