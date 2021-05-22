First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE FMY opened at $13.57 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

