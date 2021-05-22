Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.234-4.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.170 EPS.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

