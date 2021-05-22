FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 0.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

