Fractal (FCL) Trading 41.7% Lower This Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $523,243.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00380654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00197286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00879226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

