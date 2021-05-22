Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.86

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.86 and traded as low as $9.40. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 1,126 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $247,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 30,918 shares of company stock worth $364,018 in the last ninety days. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.