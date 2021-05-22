Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 19708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5164 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

