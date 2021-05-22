Friendz 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,204.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Friendz has a market cap of $1.55 million and $91,204.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.87 or 0.00921221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00091955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 529,266,364 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.