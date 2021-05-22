Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $21.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,291. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 874,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,771. Funko has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

