Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Futu from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.61 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

