Fyooz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,948.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Fyooz has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $26,948.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.43 or 0.00910477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00090070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

