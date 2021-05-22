Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.