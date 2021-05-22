Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Up 0.8%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.92. 374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

