Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

