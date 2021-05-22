Gatechain Token Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00910049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00088631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Gatechain Token

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

