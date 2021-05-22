Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 52,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.40.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

