Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. 3,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 977,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Insiders sold a total of 5,724,035 shares of company stock worth $67,360,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $702.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.