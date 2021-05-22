General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $216.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.94.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $189.88. 1,641,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,881. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average of $165.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

