GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) vs. Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Head to Head Contrast

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeoPark and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Vista Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $628.91 million 1.43 $57.76 million $1.58 9.34 Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million 0.66 -$32.72 million ($0.41) -7.76

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -25.59% 14.07% 0.59% Vista Oil & Gas -45.79% -22.75% -9.51%

Summary

GeoPark beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

