Giant (GIC) Reaches Market Cap of $61,790.24

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Giant has a total market capitalization of $61,790.24 and approximately $75.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033621 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,790 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.