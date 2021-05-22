Gifto Price Down 47.8% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $22.55 million and $8.51 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.31 or 0.00882455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00091044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

