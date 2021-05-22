Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 127 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 35,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $16,071,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

