Girard Partners LTD. Has $325,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,165,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -594.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

