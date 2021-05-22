Girard Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

